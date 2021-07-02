Spring Creek Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 200,000 FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,853,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Get FTAC Athena Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FTAAU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.17. 46 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,904. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.