Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,523,520.00 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, acquired 157,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,523,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $26.50.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

