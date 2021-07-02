Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,523,520.00 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, acquired 157,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,523,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $26.50.
Sprinklr Company Profile
See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.