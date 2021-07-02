SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Up 83.3% in June

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SQIDF stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. SQI Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20.
SQI Diagnostics Company Profile
