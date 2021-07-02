SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Up 83.3% in June

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SQIDF stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. SQI Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20.

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, produces, and commercializes rapid diagnostic testing services for healthcare providers, patients, and consumers worldwide. The company provides advanced diagnostics targeting organ transplant, autoimmune disease, and serological testing.

