Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Squarespace’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SQSP. Piper Sandler began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Get Squarespace alerts:

SQSP opened at $57.28 on Monday. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $42.82 and a 12-month high of $64.71.

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $21,965,309.14. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $2,542,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 739,461 shares of company stock worth $39,605,391 over the last ninety days.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.