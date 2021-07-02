Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Squarespace’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SQSP. Piper Sandler began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.
SQSP opened at $57.28 on Monday. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $42.82 and a 12-month high of $64.71.
About Squarespace
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.
