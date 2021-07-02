Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.10.

STLD stock opened at $60.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

