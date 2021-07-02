STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Short Interest Update

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the May 31st total of 3,670,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 742,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STE. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

STE stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,603. STERIS has a 1 year low of $147.32 and a 1 year high of $216.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.86.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STERIS will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at $537,214.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 973.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 66,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 60,221 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in STERIS by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in STERIS by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,513,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

