Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 22,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 198,301 shares.The stock last traded at $23.62 and had previously closed at $22.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $725.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sterling Construction by 4,880.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 506,239 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sterling Construction by 537.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 391,495 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction in the first quarter valued at about $8,184,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sterling Construction by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,173,000 after acquiring an additional 224,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sterling Construction by 52.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 527,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 180,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

