Steven W. Adam Sells 5,000 Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Stock

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) COO Steven W. Adam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $119,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SBOW opened at $23.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $286.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.11. SilverBow Resources had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 130.55%. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in SilverBow Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,696,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in SilverBow Resources by 146.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 20,630 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SilverBow Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

SBOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their target price on SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Johnson Rice upgraded SilverBow Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SilverBow Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

