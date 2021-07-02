Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 682 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 438,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $17,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 297,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 156,447 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,826,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,973,000 after purchasing an additional 471,921 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.46.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

