Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 659,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,442 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $20,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,870,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 219,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 130,507 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.27. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.