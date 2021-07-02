Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,807 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.22% of Churchill Downs worth $19,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.17.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $199.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.56 and a 1-year high of $258.32. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.48 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.70.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

