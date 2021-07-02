Stifel Financial Corp Has $22.09 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $22,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $314.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $300.41. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $201.41 and a 12 month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

