Stifel Financial Corp Sells 106,644 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106,644 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 69,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $144.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.91. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

