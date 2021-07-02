Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,040 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of The Travelers Companies worth $21,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 591.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after buying an additional 2,754,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,919,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after purchasing an additional 597,963 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 394.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 636,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,310,000 after purchasing an additional 507,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 291.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 666,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,215,000 after acquiring an additional 495,899 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $131,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,567,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,017,266.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.77.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $151.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $162.71. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

