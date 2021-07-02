Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Price Target to C$1.10

Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LCRTF stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57. Leucrotta Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.70.

Get Leucrotta Exploration alerts:

About Leucrotta Exploration

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.