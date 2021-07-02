Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Price Target to C$1.10

Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
LCRTF stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57. Leucrotta Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.70.
About Leucrotta Exploration
