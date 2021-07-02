Stifel Nicolaus Increases ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Price Target to $30.00

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. ChampionX has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.48. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 3.32.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ChampionX will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,849.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ChampionX during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in ChampionX during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ChampionX by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ChampionX by 21.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

