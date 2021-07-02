Stifel Nicolaus Raises Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target to C$2.85

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$2.85 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CWEGF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $0.90 to $1.40 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $0.75 to $1.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.38.

OTCMKTS:CWEGF opened at $1.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

