Stifel Nicolaus Raises Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target to C$2.85

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2021

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$2.85 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CWEGF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $0.90 to $1.40 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $0.75 to $1.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.38.

OTCMKTS:CWEGF opened at $1.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF)

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.