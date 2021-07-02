Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Provention Bio Call Options (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 6,781 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 163% compared to the typical volume of 2,583 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,498,000 after buying an additional 611,338 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 18,791 shares during the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Shares of PRVB stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.49. 59,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,304. Provention Bio has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $20.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $538.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 3.04.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provention Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.