Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Safeguard Scientifics Call Options (NYSE:SFE)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 760 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,018% compared to the average daily volume of 68 call options.

SFE stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,242. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after acquiring an additional 51,410 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,777,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 626,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 40,740 shares during the period. CM Management LLC increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 359,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

