Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Safeguard Scientifics Call Options (NYSE:SFE)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 760 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,018% compared to the average daily volume of 68 call options.
SFE stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,242. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
