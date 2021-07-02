Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,225 Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $99.34. 1,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $62.20 and a one year high of $114.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.95. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

