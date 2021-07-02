Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $582,273,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 660.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $193,182,000 after buying an additional 5,244,379 shares during the period. Rare Infrastructure Ltd raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,378,000 after buying an additional 3,728,901 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,819,000 after buying an additional 2,501,742 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,210,000 after buying an additional 1,282,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.15.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.58. 68,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,443,365. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.24. The company has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 144.20%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

