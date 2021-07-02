Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys 528 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $737,000. High Falls Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $778,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.81. The company had a trading volume of 391,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,300,596. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $137.24 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

