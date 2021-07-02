Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 363,158 shares of company stock worth $81,195,348 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.08. The company has a market cap of $222.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $239.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.07.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

