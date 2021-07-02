Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.54 Million in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.79.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,386. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.60 and a 12-month high of $248.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 117.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.77.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

