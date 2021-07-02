Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Invests $185,000 in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 70.7% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total value of $565,679.40. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,234,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,991 shares of company stock worth $14,784,453 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $253.57. 261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,793. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.01 and a 52 week high of $287.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.83.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

