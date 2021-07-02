Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Cut to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SEOAY. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Danske cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.27. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

