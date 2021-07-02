Strong (STRONG) Market Cap Achieves $25.08 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One Strong coin can now be bought for $181.37 or 0.00549348 BTC on popular exchanges. Strong has a market capitalization of $25.08 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Strong has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00044887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00127480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00168554 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,968.93 or 0.99856884 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002915 BTC.

About Strong

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

