StrongHands (SHND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $514,465.65

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, StrongHands has traded 8% higher against the dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $514,465.65 and $121.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,597,976,068 coins and its circulating supply is 17,184,781,714 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

