Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$63.96. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at C$63.92, with a volume of 1,212,900 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$69.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.21.

The company has a market capitalization of C$37.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$64.81. The company has a quick ratio of 516.21, a current ratio of 545.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.5100004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.33, for a total value of C$1,241,362.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,590,251.67.

About Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

