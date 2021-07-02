Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) PT Raised to $30.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.80, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 172,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

