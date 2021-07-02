Sutter Gold Mining (CVE:SGM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Sutter Gold Mining (CVE:SGM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sutter Gold Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Sutter Gold Mining stock opened at C$0.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. Sutter Gold Mining has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01.

Sutter Gold Mining (CVE:SGM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Sutter Gold Mining Inc, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its primary asset is the Lincoln Mine project that covers 711 acre block of surface and mineral rights located to the southeast of Sacramento, California.

