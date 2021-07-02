Sutter Gold Mining Inc (CVE:SGM) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Sutter Gold Mining Inc (CVE:SGM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sutter Gold Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aganga expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sutter Gold Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get Sutter Gold Mining alerts:

Shares of SGM stock opened at C$0.01 on Thursday. Sutter Gold Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01.

Sutter Gold Mining (CVE:SGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Sutter Gold Mining Company Profile

Sutter Gold Mining Inc, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its primary asset is the Lincoln Mine project that covers 711 acre block of surface and mineral rights located to the southeast of Sacramento, California.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sutter Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutter Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.