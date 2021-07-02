Swerve One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.66 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last week, Swerve has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001882 BTC on major exchanges. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $8.34 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swerve alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00052946 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.49 or 0.00683128 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Swerve Coin Profile

Swerve is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 15,247,309 coins and its circulating supply is 13,253,281 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.