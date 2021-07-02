Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €131.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €110.40 ($129.88).

Shares of SY1 opened at €118.45 ($139.35) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €110.23. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

