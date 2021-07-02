Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. Synopsys posted sales of $964.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year sales of $4.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.92.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,491,705.60. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 24.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 27.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,383,000 after purchasing an additional 70,011 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $962,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 49,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $279.16. 535,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,147. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.32. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $188.82 and a 52-week high of $300.91.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

