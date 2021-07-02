Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lessened its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,669,000 after purchasing an additional 226,450 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $778,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Sysco by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 275,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,470,000 after purchasing an additional 89,947 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.69. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.64, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

