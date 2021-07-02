Syscoin (SYS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.65 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $69.35 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.00401612 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00010895 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000550 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000057 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 614,940,097 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.