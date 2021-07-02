Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Susquehanna started coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a positive rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Taboola.com has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

