TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Short Interest Up 47.9% in June

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,170,000 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the May 31st total of 14,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HSBC lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL Education Group stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $90.96.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. TAL Education Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,050,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 448.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 38,877 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 717,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,641,000 after buying an additional 74,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $16,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Read More: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.