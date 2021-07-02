Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $228,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $13,491,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 587,704 shares of company stock valued at $17,584,104. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

TARS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of TARS opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $595.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.61. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.