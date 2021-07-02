Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Nomura Instinet

Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on TTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nomura upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.
Shares of TTM stock opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.02. Tata Motors has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $24.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
About Tata Motors
Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.
