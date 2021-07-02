Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Nomura Instinet

Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nomura upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of TTM stock opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.02. Tata Motors has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $24.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Tata Motors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Tata Motors by 3.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in Tata Motors by 8.7% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Tata Motors by 7.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Tata Motors by 5.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

