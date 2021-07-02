TCASH Reaches Market Cap of $101,066.99 (TCASH)

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 2nd. TCASH has a total market cap of $101,066.99 and approximately $3,351.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TCASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TCASH has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006663 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000068 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000244 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000040 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001199 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TCASH Profile

TCASH is a coin. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 coins. The official website for TCASH is www.etherflyer.com/index.html . The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TCASH is medium.com/@etherflyer . TCASH’s official Twitter account is @etherflyercom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TCASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

