TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,341,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,990 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.61% of TransAlta worth $41,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in TransAlta by 5.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in TransAlta by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 279,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in TransAlta by 7.6% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in TransAlta by 21.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.60. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.93.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $506.98 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0367 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -36.84%.

TAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised TransAlta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

