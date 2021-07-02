TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,462 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $33,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,623,000 after buying an additional 200,396 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Entegris by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Entegris by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 219,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENTG. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $118.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $126.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 565,751 shares of company stock valued at $67,871,039 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

