TD Asset Management Inc. Has $39.63 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 593,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,372 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $39,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,372,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,883,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.03. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

