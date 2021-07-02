TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 30,622 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,622 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $30,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 971,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,912,000 after acquiring an additional 31,384 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 48.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $5,514,000. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $139.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.81. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.30 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upped their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.12.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

