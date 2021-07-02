TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,591 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $28,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $173,932,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $3,154,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $121,479,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 23.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,670,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,975,000 after acquiring an additional 321,217 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Societe Generale raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.67.

NYSE:APD opened at $288.80 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.86 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.02.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

