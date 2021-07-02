TD Securities Boosts CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target to C$17.50

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE:CRT.UN opened at C$16.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.59. The company has a market cap of C$3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.36. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.28 and a 1-year high of C$17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.87%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.