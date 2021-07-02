TD Securities Increases Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target to C$0.70

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its price objective raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$0.65 to C$0.70 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 37.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on S. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sherritt International to C$0.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

TSE S opened at C$0.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.53. Sherritt International has a twelve month low of C$0.12 and a twelve month high of C$0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$202.62 million and a P/E ratio of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$21.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sherritt International will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

