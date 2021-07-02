TE-FOOD Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $342,092.00 (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last week, TE-FOOD has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. TE-FOOD has a total market capitalization of $16.76 million and approximately $342,092.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TE-FOOD coin can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00054139 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.34 or 0.00676661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,442% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About TE-FOOD

TONE is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

